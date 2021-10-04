E40 partly blocked at Groot-Bijgaarden

It was just ahead of Belgium’s spaghetti junction that a truck cashed into a bridge and a motorway sign blocking the entire motorway. Wreckage is scattered across the road. Fortunately nobody was injured, but the stability of the road infrastructure needs to be checked and the damage cleared away.

Police closed the motorway at Ternat at one point to avoid too much chaos developing, but this sliproad is once again open. The disruption is expected to last for many long hours. At one point there were tailbacks of 6km at Groot-Bijgaarden.

Meanwhile, by 4:30PM, two fast lanes had reopened, while three slower lanes remained closed.



Drivers are being asked to avoid Groot-Bijgaarden and to drive via Antwerp to Brussels or Hasselt, if possible. Motorists heading out of the capital towards the E40 face havoc too with tailbacks of up to three-quarters of an hour from Grimbergen as drivers survey the chaos on the other side of the motorway.