Eva is the first robot to work in hospitality

Landlady Lucy Dieleman and her associate Tony Nai have been dreaming of setting a robot to work for some time: “Eva will bring the dishes to the punter’s table. Our waiter will put the dishes on Eva’s tray and also accompany her to the customer’s table to ensure there is a personal touch.”

Lucy is determined to ensure social contact with the customer remains, but Eva is a fun acquisition for the waiter.

“The robot operates autonomously. On her back there is a tablet touchscreen that allows us to punch in the table number”.

Eva is female as most of the staff are men. She is equipped with cameras to ensure she doesn’t bump into anybody. At the minute she’s in Paris where she is being programmed to understand Dutch (!).

Even after her Paris adventure it’s not thought likely Eva will be able to fathom the local Temse dialect.

“We won’t be communicating in dialect. Eva is only supposed to say “Enjoy your meal!” says Lucy.

Robots like Eva have been in use in China for some time. The proprietor insists there’s no intention of her replacing existing staff, but at a cost of 7,000 euros she will be helping to tackle the current labour shortage in hospitality.”

The following video shows a robot like Eva at work in China.

