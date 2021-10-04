Princess Elisabeth is given a tour of  Oxford University

It’s now official, from today Crown Princess Elisabeth is a student at Lincoln College, one of the colleges that form part of the prestigious Oxford University. For the next three years she will study history and politics.

This isn’t the first time that the young woman that is first in line to the Belgian throne has gone to the UK to study. She completed her secondary education at the Atlantic College in Wales. Last week Princess Elisabeth was given a tour Lincoln College and its environs by the Italian PhD student Mariachiara. Dressed casually in jeans, a pink pullover and white sneakers Princess Elisabeth followed Mariachiara around the college’s impressive Medieval buildings.

She found her pigeonhole where she will have to go to collect any letters or parcels she might be sent for home.