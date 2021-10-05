COVID-19 hospitalisations up by 12%

During the week from 28 September to 4 October an average of 58.4 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 12% up on the previous week. There are currently 732 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 208 are on ICUs.

During the week from 25 September to 1 October an average of 1,909 positive tests were registered each day. This is down 2% on the previous week.

During the same period an average of 44,791 coronavirus tests were carried out each day this is down 7% on the previous week. Of those tested 4.7% tested positive for the virus. Currently the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stands at 1.04.

The average daily death toll for COVID-19 is up on. During the week from 25 September to 1 October an average of 8.3 people with the virus died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,632 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Meanwhile, 8,598,278 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 75% of the total population and 87% of all adults. Meanwhile, 85% of all adults and 73% of the population as a whole is fully immunised.