Ed Sheeran offers his support to the VRT’s “Warmest Week” campaign

Those at the concert were given the chance to ask the world-famous musician questions. Ed Sheeran’s concert at the VRT and the question and answer session will be broadcast on the VRT’s first television channel Eén on 19 December.

In addition to promoting people’s right “To be themselves”, this year’s Warmest Week campaign will raise funds for projects that help people struggling with issues surrounding their own self-image.

Ed Sheeran told The Warmest Week’s Siska Schoeters he had only been able to make a big step on his road to stardom once he had been able to be himself. Previously he had been typecast as “the new James Blunt”.