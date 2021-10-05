More telephone calls made and text messages sent during WhatsApp outage

From around 5:30pm until midnight on Monday technical issues rendered the servers and routers at Facebook out of action. Those wishing to check their Facebook message boards, post messages on the platform or communicate with WhatsApp were unable to do so.

This had an effect on the volume of text messages sent and the number of phone calls made on Monday evening. Isabelle Geeraerts of the telecom provider Telenet told VRT News that “we can see from our figures that almost double the number of text messages were sent compared with other Mondays. A rise of 86% to be precise. And if will look at the total number of minutes people telephoned each other this is 27% up”.

It was a same story among the customers of the other big telecom provider Proximus. “The number of text messages was up by half”, a spokesperson said. Furthermore, the outage saw Proximus customers use 10% less data than on a typical Monday evening.