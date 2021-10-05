Two suspects detained in connection with murder in Ostend’s red-light district

The prime suspect in the case travelled from his home near to the northern French town on Dunkirk to Ostend with a friend to visit the red-light district. They did so in the prime suspect's Volkswagen Golf car. However, the prime suspect denies that he drove them there.

At around 5:45 am on Sunday morning the two men that have been arrested came across an acquaintance on the Vooruitgangstraat. For reasons still unclear there was a heated discussion. What is certain is that the 30 year-old man was stabbed and died an hour later in hospital.

The prime suspect has double French-Algerian nationality. He is reported to have hurled insults at his victims, who is of Moroccan descent, about his roots. The second suspect claims that the dispute centred around a cigarette. Which of the suspects took the knife to Ostend will be the subject of further investigation.