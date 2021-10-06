Corona latest: more hospitalisations, more deaths

8,602,743 people have received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 75% of the total population. 8,434,779 have got their second shot or are fully vaccinated. That’s 73% of the population or 85% of adults.

In the week to 5 October on average 59 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 11% on the week.

748 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 7% on the week. 210 are in intensive care. 120 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 2 October on average 8 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 7% up on the previous week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 2 October, 1,900 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 2% on the week.

On average 44,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 October. The figure is down 7% on the week. 4.7% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.2%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.04. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 104 others and the epidemic is widening.