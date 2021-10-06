Fire insurance to cover drought damage
In future insurers will also have to cover the damage that drought causes to homes when this is a consequence of the drying out of the soil.
Subsidence caused by drier soil conditions is leading to more and more cases of structural damage to homes across Flanders. Until now such damage wasn’t covered by your fire insurance. Legislation dating from 2005 didn’t provide a clear answer. The law is now being changed. A vote is planned in select committee ahead of a plenary vote in parliament.