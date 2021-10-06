Flemish MPs' wages cut by 5%

At the end of 2019 parliament unanimously voted a resolution to lower lawmakers’ wages, but the introduction of the measure was kicked into the long grass and handed over to an interparliamentary working party that was looking at updating the statute of MFPs.

This procrastination wasn’t to the liking of the far-left Labour party that intended to table a new resolution today. Mainstream parties today intervened to ensure the far left couldn’t steal the limelight and decided to introduce the measure by a decision of the parliament’s leadership. A plenary vote was not required.