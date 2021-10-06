Ghent bar bans cisgender men, organises special event

Last Friday the pub stopped a party because verbal aggression was being directed at several punters. Everybody in the bar was told to go outside and only members of the FLINTA community were allowed back in. FLINTA stands for Female, Lesbian, Intersex, Non-binary, Trans and Agender.

Blond landlady Eva Destoop speaks of a drastic and controversial decision, but says “there is no alternative because some people no longer felt safe in our café”.

Destoop denies there’s been any discrimination: “We are not a pub opposed to cisgender men, but we are a café for queer people.”

Blond’s decision to bar cisgender men triggered a stormy debate on social media and since last Friday the bar has decided to organise a special event for cisgender men on 11 October. “We have learned from our mistakes and want an evening at which cisgender men are welcome and feel loved” the bar writes on social media. It also says it want to fight cisphobia.