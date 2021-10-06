How many ‘pintjes’ go into a barrel?

The matter is of some consequence if you consider the tax implications of each view. Landlords are taxed on the basis of the number of glasses they can get out of a barrel.

The row between pub landlords and the tax service has been bubbling on for eight years now, but the council of state has now finally ruled in the matter finding in favour of pub landlords. So now we all know how may ‘pintjes’ you can squeeze out of a barrel: only 168 and that is 24 fewer than the taxman had been counting.