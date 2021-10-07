“80,000 people hospitalised in Belgium since start of pandemic”
The number of patients being treated in a Belgian hospital for Covid continues to rise, though the rise is less pronounced than in recent days. Deaths too are up, but there are fewer confirmed new cases today’s figures from health science institute Sciensano show.
In the week to 6 October on average 59 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 8% on the week.
737 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 208 are in intensive care.
In the week to 3 October on average 8 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 9% up on the previous week. 25,649 deaths have so far been linked to Covid.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 October, 1,894 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 3% on the week.
On average 44,348 tests are carried out each day in the week to 3 October. The figure is down 7% on the week. 4.7% of tests came back positive. That’s a slight increase.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.02. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 102 others and the epidemic is widening.