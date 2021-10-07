“80,000 people hospitalised in Belgium since start of pandemic”

In the week to 6 October on average 59 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 8% on the week.

737 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 208 are in intensive care.

In the week to 3 October on average 8 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 9% up on the previous week. 25,649 deaths have so far been linked to Covid.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 October, 1,894 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 3% on the week.

On average 44,348 tests are carried out each day in the week to 3 October. The figure is down 7% on the week. 4.7% of tests came back positive. That’s a slight increase.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.02. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 102 others and the epidemic is widening.