Explosion claims life at Limburg factory

Overpressure built up in an oven this morning. Safety procedures kicked in, but something clearly went wrong and there was an explosion. Emergency services attended the scene en masse. The local medical intervention plan was implemented. Local residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed and to turn off air-conditioning installations as a precaution.

The fire service was soon master of the situation. Emergency services battled in vain to save one worker’s life. The employee has been identified as a men in his twenties from Heers. Four other workers sustained light injuries and were ferried to hospitals in Heusden-Zolder and Hasselt. Other staff are being supported by psychologists.

A drone was used to check the stability of the plant’s roof.