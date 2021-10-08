Belgian frigate Leopold I able to take part in NATO exercise after all

As we reported at the end of last week, the Leopold I had been forced to remain in dock at the Dutch port of Den Helder and was unable to take part in the Joint Warrior naval exercise that is being held by NATO. The Belgian Navy said that it was in part the victim of the success of its own recruitment campaign that had meant that it had had to train a large number of new recruits in a relative short space of time. Moreover, the crew of the Leopold I has to be able to to function in two or three different jobs on board the vessel. This means that they need twice to three times the amount of training normally required.

During the past couple of weeks, the crew has been given extra drills and additional training personnel with a lot of experience was taken on board the ship. This appears to have been successful as the Leopold I will now to able to leave Den Helder to take part in the exercise.