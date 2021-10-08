Devils throw away two-goal lead in Nations League semi-final against France

The defeat at the hand of "Les Bleus" came despite Belgium having finished the first half of the game two goals up. An excellent strike from Carrasco opened the scoring for Belgium on 37 minutes with Lukaku making it 2-0 to Belgium three minutes later.

However, Benzema put the French back into the game on 62 minutes. Mbappé equalised for France from the penalty spot 7 minutes later. Belgium had a Lukaku goal disallowed for off-side and in what was a tense climax to the game Hernadez scored what was to be the winning goal for France on 90 minutes.

This means that France rather than Belgium will play Spain in Sunday evening’s final. The Red Devils will take on the European Champions Italy in the play-off game for third place that kicks off at 3pm on Sunday. Italy was the team that knocked Belgium out of this summer’s European Championships.

Thursday evening’s defeat was only the third time this century that Belgium has thrown away a two-lead. It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils will have sufficiently recovered from the disappointment of Thursday evening’s game to put in a good performance against Italy on Sunday.