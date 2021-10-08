Mother of man that caused college evacuation and lockdown in West Flemish town has “no idea what got into him”

On Thursday evening the 18-year-old was questioned by the police. The Judicial Authorities have requested that the Examining Magistrate assigned to his case remands him in custody. The motivation for this request is that the 18-year-old was armed and that he allegedly distributed false information stating that he was going to carry out an attack. The Examining Magistrate will also have to decide when the young man will appear in court.

In an interview with VRT Radio 2 the young man’s mother said that for his family a tumultuous started when they received a telephone call from the police. The police asked if they knew where the young man was.

"I didn’t know where he was. He doesn’t live here anymore. We made him leave because things had become very difficult. He had been with his grandmother for the past three weeks, but there too things had gone very badly. For the first time she had told him ‘No, you’re not coming back here again tonight’. In one sense I had seen this coming. They only told me that my son was walking around Kortrijk under the influence”.

It remains unclear why the 18-year-old decided to walk the streets with an airsoft weapon, a perfect replica of a real gun. His mother told the VRT that he has long needed psychological help. “I have absolutely no idea why he has done this. I know that he uses cannabis, so he was probably under the influence. We don’t have any guns in the house. He certainly didn’t get it from anyone in the family. I don’t know what got into him."

"It all started with small things like bicycle thefts and vandalism. Then we were in contact with the juvenile magistrate, and he spent time in a secure young offenders centre”.

The 18-year-old’s mother added that she has tried several times to get him emergency psychiatric help but was told that nothing could be done unless he was to request help himself.