Number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs falls below 200

During the week from 28 September to 4 October an average of 7 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 18% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,665 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 1 to 7 October an average of 57 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is up 6% on the previous week.

There are currently 733 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 195 are on ICUs.

During the week from 28 September to 4 October an average of 1,914 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 1% on the previous week. During the same period an average of 44,414 tests were carried out each day. Of those tested 4.7% tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus has fallen below 1 again. The R0 for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.99.