Third stabbing in a week in Ostend

The latest stabbing took place on Wednesday evening at a pizzeria on the Torhoutsesteenweg in Ostend. The suspect had ordered a home delivery pizza from the pizzeria earlier in the evening. He came into the pizzeria and stabbed his victim in the leg.

The Judicial Authorities say that the suspect told them that he had done this because he was not happy with the service he’d received. His victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 24-year-old man, has been detained.

This is the third stabbing in Ostend just a few days. Early on Sunday morning a man died after being stabbed in Ostend’s red-light district. On Tuesday a 33-year-old man received life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in Ostend. Police are still searching for his assailant.