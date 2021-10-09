“Perfect weather for a walk or a bike ride” says VRT weatherman Frank Deboosere
The weather this weekend is perfect for those of us that enjoy outdoor activities. With temperatures topping a very respectable 17°C or 18°C, sunny spells and no rain, conditions are ideal to go out walking or to enjoy a cycle ride. From next week the weather will become cooler and moist sea air sweeping across the country will mean that we can expect rain as the week goes on.
The weekend will remain dry and quite sunny with maximum temperatures of between 14°C and 18°C.
On Saturday temperatures will reach between 14°C and 16°C in the Ardennes and between 16°C and 18°C elsewhere. Mist and fog will form during Saturday night in many areas in Flanders and in the valleys of the Ardennes. It will be cool with minimum temperatures as low as -3°C in some valleys in the Ardennes and 5°C in Flanders.
Sunday will start off with mist and fog in many areas in the north of the country. Later it will become sunny with quite high cloud. Temperatures will reach 13°C on the High Fens (Liège province) and between 16°C and 17°C elsewhere. During Sunday evening and Sunday night cloud will increase from the northwest with a possibility of light rain or drizzle in some areas.
During Monday the rain will move south-eastwards and the day will be cloudy with a localised shower here and there. It will be cool with top temperatures of between 10°C and 15°C. Winds will be light to moderate north-westerly.
Tuesday will see a front bringing some showers sweeping the country from west to east. It will be cool with top temperatures of between 8°C and 13°C.
On Wednesday maritime air will bring with it cloud and some rain. Top temperatures will be the same as Tuesday and winds will be slight to moderate north-westerly.
An area of high pressure over the British Isles and western France will mean that the weather here should remain dry. After a grey start, things are expected to brighten up. Temperatures will reach between 10°C and 15°C.
Friday will remain dry with a chance of mist and or during the night and in the morning. Top temperatures will be the same as Thursday.