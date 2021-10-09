“Perfect weather for a walk or a bike ride” says VRT weatherman Frank Deboosere

The weekend will remain dry and quite sunny with maximum temperatures of between 14°C and 18°C.

On Saturday temperatures will reach between 14°C and 16°C in the Ardennes and between 16°C and 18°C elsewhere. Mist and fog will form during Saturday night in many areas in Flanders and in the valleys of the Ardennes. It will be cool with minimum temperatures as low as -3°C in some valleys in the Ardennes and 5°C in Flanders.

Sunday will start off with mist and fog in many areas in the north of the country. Later it will become sunny with quite high cloud. Temperatures will reach 13°C on the High Fens (Liège province) and between 16°C and 17°C elsewhere. During Sunday evening and Sunday night cloud will increase from the northwest with a possibility of light rain or drizzle in some areas.

During Monday the rain will move south-eastwards and the day will be cloudy with a localised shower here and there. It will be cool with top temperatures of between 10°C and 15°C. Winds will be light to moderate north-westerly.

Tuesday will see a front bringing some showers sweeping the country from west to east. It will be cool with top temperatures of between 8°C and 13°C.

On Wednesday maritime air will bring with it cloud and some rain. Top temperatures will be the same as Tuesday and winds will be slight to moderate north-westerly.

An area of high pressure over the British Isles and western France will mean that the weather here should remain dry. After a grey start, things are expected to brighten up. Temperatures will reach between 10°C and 15°C.

Friday will remain dry with a chance of mist and or during the night and in the morning. Top temperatures will be the same as Thursday.