COVID-19: Figures for Belgium remain stable
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. In absolute terms they show only slight fluctuation in the 7-day averages for new infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
During the week from 29 September to 5 October an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 10% compared with the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,675 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
The number of hospitalisations is also down slightly. During the week from 2 to 8 October an average of 58 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 2% on the average for the previous 7 days.
There are currently 724 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 203 are on ICUs.
During the week to 5 October an average of 1,898 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is 4.7% of all those tested.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus is currently 0.99.