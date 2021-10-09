COVID-19: Figures for Belgium remain stable

During the week from 29 September to 5 October an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 10% compared with the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,675 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The number of hospitalisations is also down slightly. During the week from 2 to 8 October an average of 58 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 2% on the average for the previous 7 days.

There are currently 724 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 203 are on ICUs.

During the week to 5 October an average of 1,898 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is 4.7% of all those tested.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus is currently 0.99.