David Hockney at Bozar

In the 'Works from the Tate Collection, 1954-2017' exhibition we are taken on a journey through David Hockney’s career to date. The exhibition includes iconic images from 1960s London and Southern California. These include the British artists famous double portraits and landscapes.

The second exhibition, entitled 'The Arrival pf Spring Normandy, 2020' demonstrates David Hockney’s desire to experiment. The exhibition has come to Bozar in partnership with the Royal Academy of Arts. It features colourful iPad paintings that David Hockney created during the first lockdown. The artist’s work appeals to people of all ages and this has been demonstrated by the speed with which tickets for the exhibitions of his work at Bozar have been snapped up by art-lovers from Belgium and beyond.

A ticket for the double exhibition costs 20 euro. Those under the age of 30 pay 10 euro, those over the age of 65 pay 18 euro.

The exhibition is open every day except Monday from 10am to 6pm. Reservation is required. Bozar is right next to Brussels Central Railway Station and is served by numerous bus routes and the Brussels Metro.

In the video above you can hear David Hockney talk to VRT News about the exhibitions at Bozar