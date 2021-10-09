Record number of job vacancies in Flanders

Of the 38,000 vacancies on VDAB’s books 15,000 are for highly qualified staff, a rise of 75% on September 2020. Of the 38,000 vacancies on VDAB’s books 15,000 are for highly qualified staff, a rise of 75% on September 2020.

The Flemish Employment Minister says that this is “good news” because these figures reflect that businesses are growing. However, they also reflect “a great challenge” that is faced by businesses that are seeking suitably qualified staff.

Ms Crevits also used Friday’s press statement to reaffirm the Flemish Government’s call for the regions to be given more competences in policy areas relating to the labour market.