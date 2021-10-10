80 organisations take to the streets to call for measures to tackle climate change

Today (Sunday 10 October) more than 80 organisations are taking to the streets of Brussels to call for action to be taken to stem climate change. The Back To The Climate march comes ahead of a European Summit on climate and just a few weeks ahead of the Climate Summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The organisers of Sunday’s demonstration hope to send out a strong signal.

The Vice-Chair of the Climate Coalition Zanna Vanreterghem told journalists that "The message is simple. We are asking for ambitious, coherent measures that show solidarity. We need a Belgian New Green Deal, and we are putting forward more than 100 firm proposals to realise this”.

The organisers of Sunday’s march cite the extreme weather conditions that have caused floods, forest fires and heatwaves both at home and abroad to back up their case.

"Bold policies are needed to limit the effects of climate changes as much as possible. Moreover, the historic ruling in the Klimaatzaak case and the new IPCC report this summer have sent out an unprecedented signal to address the causes of climate change and to alter the course of Belgium’s climate policies”, Ms Vanrenteghem added.

She went on to say that it is now time for politicians to follow through on the bold promises that they have made over the past few years. The organisers of the march say that the coronavirus crisis has shown that a far-reaching transformation of how we live is both possible and necessary.