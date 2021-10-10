Violent incidents on trains down just 12% despite a huge fall in rail passenger numbers in 2020

The Federal MP Jef Van den Bergh describes the figures as "worrying" given that last during last year’s first lockdown the number of passengers on the country’s railways fell to just 10% of what it was prior to the onset of the pandemic. At the start of October 2020, just prior to the start of the second lockdown, passenger numbers had risen to 68% of the level they were pre-corona before falling to 40% by the end of the year.

Disputes between passengers and rail staff about tickets are one of the principle causes of friction leading to violence.

"One explanation could be the temporary suspension on checks on tickets during the first lockdown. Checks recommenced on 19 June 2020. Many people that had become used to travelling without a ticket might have been surprised by the reintroduction of checks from 19 June, leading to an increase in the number of incidents”, Mr Van den Bergh said.

"However, this doesn’t explain why the number of thefts remained remarkably high, particularly given the rules on social distancing”.