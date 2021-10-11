81-year-old burglar could face more than three years in jail

This time the Public Prosecutor’s Officer is requesting that a 37-month custodial sentence by passed on the now octogenarian burglar.

The accused’s suspicious behaviour caught the attention of an alert taxi driver in Blankenberge. The accused attempted to hide in a garden, but this only served to attract more attention to him. During their investigation detectives were able to link him to a total of 11 burglaries and 9 attempted burglaries, all but two of which had taken place since April 2020..

The accused was just 18 when he was first convicted and has served several prison sentences for theft. Now 53 years later he faces spending yet more time behind bars. Sentencing will be passed on 22 November.