Belgian military helicopter rescues migrants off the French coast

A Belgian military helicopter was involved in a rescue operation off the French coast on Sunday afternoon. The French authorities had enlisted the assistance of the Belgian military. The helicopter spotted a dinghy with 38 migrants on board started that was sinking in the Straights of Dover. The helicopter had been dispatched from Koksijde Air Base in West Flanders. The Belgian helicopter also found two migrants clinging to a buoy 10 miles off the French coast. They were taken to hospital in Calais.