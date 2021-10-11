Fleming second at European Pumpkin Championships

The European Pumpkin Championships took place on Sunday in the German town of Ludwigsbrug.

The Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi had also won last month's World Pumpkin Championships with his pumpkin that then weighed in at 1.226 tonnes. Although it had lost some of its mass by Sunday’s European Championships, at 1.2175 tonnes it was still more than heavy enough to take first prize.

Third prize went to the French grower Medhi Daho whose pumpkin weighed in at 983.5 kg.

