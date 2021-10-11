Many meal delivery couriers in Brussels are working here illegally

During the past few weeks ‘Le Soir’ spoke to dozens of bicycle couriers working in Brussels. All of them were between the age of 18 and 30. Many of those that spoke to the paper had come to Brussels from North or West Africa. However, some were from South America, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria.

Those surveyed said that they made just a few euro of euro from most of the deliveries they made. “Often not even 5 euro per delivery” one bicycle courier said.

Moreover, those working for the meal delivery platforms have to pay between 70 and 90 euro per week in order to rent an account on the app(s) for which they work.

Some of those questioned don’t speak Dutch, French, English, or Spanish. Half of those questioned admitted not having the correct papers required for them to be able to work here legally and that they use a false account on Deliveroo or Uber Eats.

In a reaction the meal delivery platform Deliveroo told Le Soir that the paper’s investigation does not reflect the reality on the ground. The company says that it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to illegal activity. A spokesman said, “Up until now we have received very few firm reports of illegal activity on the basis of which we would be able to take action”.

The company says that it also carries out checks on couriers using face recognition technology in order to prevent this kind of fraud.