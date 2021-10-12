12th baby on the way as Gwenny decides to call it a day

Gwenny Blanckaert and Marino Vaneenoo, aged 39, are looking forward to the arrival of a new addition to their family in April. “It will be a boy” says Gwenny “and just like all its siblings its name will be a combination of the letters: A, E, L and X. The couple’s eldest is called Alex. He has siblings called Axel, Xela, Lexa, Xael, Xeal, Exla, Leax, Xale, Elax and Axle.

“We’ve already found a name for the new baby. There are several combinations left, but some are impossible to pronounce. Still, we found one.”

Many people may think a family of this size is hard to manage, but Gwenny doesn’t see the problem: “People always think of a worst-case scenario, but in real life it’s quite easy to manage.”