70 vacancies: CEO switches to the shop floor

Brabantia’s plant in Pelt (Limburg) has up to 70 vacancies it can’t fill. As a result CEO Tijn van Elderen has now joined the morning shift and is at work as an order picker.

“My alarm went off at 4:15AM and I was at work by 5:30” says this entrepreneur, who clearly wants to sound the alert with regard to labour shortages. “I’m working as an order picker. I prepare our customers’ orders and make sure they get dispatched. It’s very physical work. When you are used to sitting down all day, it’s a pleasant diversion.”

Brabantia’s Pelt plant is in urgent need of new workers, especially in the logistics division.

“There’s a general labour shortage” explains Tijn. “We are looking for order pickers, who can operate a forklift truck. It’s proving hard to find people like that.”

Tijn has only praise for his new close colleagues: “The atmosphere in this work environment is incredible. My employees are teaching me stuff and telling me what to do. I am experiencing the sense and the nonsense of some of my own decisions. We’ve just introduced a new system and that went very smoothly. I have noticed a few drawbacks and some changes will have to be made.”