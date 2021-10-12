COVID-19 deaths and positive coronavirus tests up, hospitalisations down

During the week from 1 to 8 October an average of 9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is a rise of 8% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,695 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 1 to 8 October an average of 2,056 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is up 8% on the previous week. Of those tested, 5% tested positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.99. This means that every 100 people that have the virus infect a further 99 others.

During the week from 4 to 11 October an average of 57 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is a modest fall of 3% on the previous week.