Federal budget reduces tax benefits for those with expat tax status 

As part of the reform of rules relating to sick leave and incapacity for work, the requirement to provide a medical certificate from a doctor if you have been off work sick for just one day has been scrapped. However, those that are off work sick more than 3 times during a 12-month period will still have to provide a medical certificate.

There will be tougher sanctions for people on long-term sick leave that have not filled in a mandatory questionnaire concerning their medical condition within ten weeks or if they fail to follow through on what they have agreed with an employment coordinator.

Employers with more than 50 staff will also be sanctioned if an excessive number of their employees are on sick leave. They will be fined 2.5% of their total quarterly wage mass. Health mutuals too face sanctioning if they fail to help enough of their members that are on long term sick leave find suitable employment. If this is found to be the case the level administrative allowance, they receive from the federal authorities will be cut.

The regions will get extra cash from the Federal Government if they succeed in getting more people that are on sickness benefit back into work.