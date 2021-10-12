Flemish tunnels to protect Copenhagen from flooding

Copenhagen suffered extensive flooding a decade ago. Insurance claims worth a billion euros were filed. Ever since the city has attempted to do its best to limit the impact of climate change. Then it was decided to construct several cloudburst tunnels. Today the tunnel system is being expanded.

Smet Group is specialised in subterranean engineering and will embark upon a project to build its fourth cloudburst tunnel under the city. Smet Group’s Bart Vanhout explains the fourth tunnel will be the longest the company has drilled there so far: 1.4km: “The tunnels ensure that rainwater is quickly dispatched. Sewers lacked the capacity to deal with thundery showers that became ever more intense.”

“The sewage system is linked to a number of tunnels that have been drilled under the city in various locations. This creates a buffer allowing the water to be returned to the port later”.

