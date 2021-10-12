Home invasion solved after link-up to UK DNA database

It was in 2019 that two masked men overpowered an elderly woman in her residence in Flemish Brabant. The men threatened the woman with a knife and forced her to open her safe and hand over her valuables. The burglars drove off in the woman’s car and 50,000 euros’ worth of valuables. The car was later recovered, but there was no trace of the woman’s attackers.

When police combed out the area around the woman’s home, they encountered an improvised sleeping space in a nearby barn. During the home invasion one of the burglars had let slip that he had slept there. Detectives found a partially eaten carrot and managed to recover DNA. A first comparison didn’t provide a hit.

In March of this year though judicial investigators were able to compare the DNA with information stored in the UK DNA databank and that did yield a hit. A Romanian was identified. He was known to the Belgian authorities under a false name and had already received a 40-month prison sentence in this country.

The defendant did not turn up in court yesterday. Belgian prosecutors are seeking an 8-year custodial sentence. The court will pass sentence on 8 November. The Romanian’s accomplice has not been found.