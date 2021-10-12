Miss Belgium stalker escapes jail

Eight years ago the businessman twice drove into the Porsche car of Ilse De Meulemeester, a former Miss Belgium, when she was about to take her son to school. The incidents gave the beauty queen quite a shock. She also suffered neck pains. Her Porsche was also damaged.

Jacobus P faced manslaughter charges. The judge ruled that the crashes were intentional, but not that the Dutchman had the intention of killing or injuring the beauty queen. The incidents were labelled ‘harassment’.

Jacobus P was also convicted of stalking Ms De Meulemeester. He is said to have given the former Miss Belgium gifts worth nearly 3 million euros. When she rejected his advances, the 65-year-old started to harass her and people close to her.