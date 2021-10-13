Bruges grower cultivates Europe’s heaviest pumpkin

Jens, the son of market gardeners, grew up among fruit and veg. His parents specialised in strawberries and leaks. Four years ago Jens started to grew pumpkins of the green variety.

Coming home at 781 kilos Jens’s pumpkin improves by two kilos the existing European record set by a German grower. Large pumpkins like this contain an awful lot of water. It’s what makes them so heavy. What they gain in weight, however, they lose in taste.

“I’m saving the pumpkin for the seeds that I will be able to share with other pumpkin growers” says Jens. “I am a member of a group representing 300 growers from across Europe. Two years ago I got 500 seeds out of one large pumpkin. Last year I got 300. That was just enough to give one to every member of the group. I hope I manage it again this year!”