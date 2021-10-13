Corona latest: fewer hospitalisations but more deaths

In the week to 12 October on average 56 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 6% on the week.

767 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 200 are in intensive care. 80,336 patients have been treated in a Belgian hospital since the start of the pandemic.

In the week to 9 October on average 10 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 16% up on the previous week. So far 25,713 deaths have been linked to Covid.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.98. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 98 others and the epidemic is widening. 5.1% of tests are coming back positive.