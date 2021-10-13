Corona latest: fewer hospitalisations but more deaths
The number of deaths being linked to Covid is up, while the average number of people being hospitalised in Belgium has fallen slightly figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show.
In the week to 12 October on average 56 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 6% on the week.
767 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 200 are in intensive care. 80,336 patients have been treated in a Belgian hospital since the start of the pandemic.
In the week to 9 October on average 10 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 16% up on the previous week. So far 25,713 deaths have been linked to Covid.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.98. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 98 others and the epidemic is widening. 5.1% of tests are coming back positive.