Get ready for Winter Wonders!

Winter Wonders will be back in Brussels starting 26 November. The event will run till 2 January.

Winter Wonders could not go ahead last year due to the restrictions surrounding the pandemic, but assures alderman for tourism in the City of Brussels Delphine Houba “we are determined to organise it this year. Winter Wonders is important for local people, but also for traders.”

Jeroen Roppe of the Brussels tourist service says “Winter Wonders is a very important event both for local and international tourism. Many people in neighbouring countries see Winter Wonders as one of the most attractive Christmas markets in the continent of Europe”.

What exactly will take place has not yet been divulged.

“Talks are underway with the federal and Brussels authorities with regard to the corona measures that will be put in place” says alderman Houba.

In Leuven (Flemish Brabant) the Christmas market runs from 8 to 19 December on the Ladeuze and Hoover squares. Most of the event will be staged as in years gone by. Only the main stage is being abandoned as the organisers do not wish large crowds to gather. There will be mobile animation on both squares.

“We are implementing corona regulations as they apply in hospitality” says organiser Marc Pinte. “It looks like everything will be able to proceed as in years gone by – apart from the main stage” says Pinte.