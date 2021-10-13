How much in the new embarkation tax going to cost?

It’s not yet clear how much the embarkation tax will cost. This is a matter for a working party. Figures between 2 and 20 euros have been circulating. The tax is supposed to discourage short-haul flights to nearby destinations in neighbouring countries. The levy already exists in Germany and the Netherlands.

Benjamin Clarysse of environment organisation BBL says the tax is a very small step towards creating a level playing field for journeys by rail and air: “The federal government expects the tax will raise 30 million euros in extra revenue, but you have to realise the government already provides the aviation industry with a bonus of 446 million euros a year as a result of the cut in VAT on airline tickets”.