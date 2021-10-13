Strike closes 100 Lidl stores
A strike is keeping one in three Belgian Lidl stores closed. That’s around one hundred of the German chain’s 300 Belgian stores. Unions at the low-cost supermarket chain are taking industrial action in protest against work pressure after shopworkers unhappy with the work pressure walked out.
Lidl’s distribution centres in Gullegem (West Flanders) and Genk (Limburg) are being picketed. Only empty trucks are allowed in or out. After a similar strike three years ago extra staff was recruited, but the unions claim these workers will now have to leave the company. Union representatives have walked out of talks with management. Shop staff too say that work pressure is unbearable. They are asking the company to stop the practice of having promotions every day of the week.
The management says it regrets the industrial action and wants to meet round the table as soon as possible.