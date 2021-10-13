Strike closes 100 Lidl stores

Lidl’s distribution centres in Gullegem (West Flanders) and Genk (Limburg) are being picketed. Only empty trucks are allowed in or out. After a similar strike three years ago extra staff was recruited, but the unions claim these workers will now have to leave the company. Union representatives have walked out of talks with management. Shop staff too say that work pressure is unbearable. They are asking the company to stop the practice of having promotions every day of the week.

The management says it regrets the industrial action and wants to meet round the table as soon as possible.