Amazing pictures of pack of ten Limburg wolves released
Images from the Flemish Nature and Forestry Agency and the Institute for Nature and Forestry Research reveal that a pack of wolves living in Limburg Province now has ten members.
Jeroen Denaeghel of the Nature and Forestry Agency: “There are two adults and eight young wolves, probably six wolf pups born this year and two one-year-olds”.
Meanwhile the Nature and Forestry Agency has held talks with mayors from northern Limburg with a view to encouraging local farmers to place wolf-proof fencing. The agency is setting up a new public awareness campaign in co-operation with local authorities: “mailings and information days will show people how they can protect themselves, their property and their animals against wolf attacks”.