Amazing pictures of pack of ten Limburg wolves released

Jeroen Denaeghel of the Nature and Forestry Agency: “There are two adults and eight young wolves, probably six wolf pups born this year and two one-year-olds”.

Meanwhile the Nature and Forestry Agency has held talks with mayors from northern Limburg with a view to encouraging local farmers to place wolf-proof fencing. The agency is setting up a new public awareness campaign in co-operation with local authorities: “mailings and information days will show people how they can protect themselves, their property and their animals against wolf attacks”.