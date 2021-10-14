Corona latest: number of new cases on the rise

In the week to 13 October on average 57 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 3% on the week.

779 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 7% on the week. 201 are in intensive care.

In the week to 10 October on average 9 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 5% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,726 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 10 October, 2,114 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 12% on the week. Since the start of the pandemic 1,272,669 people have tested positive for the virus.

On average 44,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 10 October. The figure is unchanged on the week. 5.1% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 100 others and the epidemic is neither widening nor shrinking.