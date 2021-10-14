Lovedown is new online tool to discover Ghent

The online tool ‘Lovedown’ allows couples to enter the activities they love to partake in. “In this way we want to show people Ghent is more than just a beautiful postcard” says the alderman.

Couples have to fill in a kind of questionnaire. The online tool then provides tips for activities involving the sights, hospitality and accommodation that meet the couples’ interests.

“Potential visitors indicate whether they are up for adventure or prefer a cultural experience. We cater for everything: popular activities but also niche interests”.

Couples have to respond to seven questions. This yields three answers in response. “In this way you can see if Ghent will meet your expectations” says Van Braeckevelt, who, as a green and inclusive politician, is keen to stress the tool is not only available for couples, but for everybody in twos eager to reconnoitre Ghent in a different way.