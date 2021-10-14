Flying pickets sent to Lidl stores

Picketing of the distribution centre at Genk (Limburg) yesterday resulted in the appearance of a bailiff. The unions then decided to end picketing there and alter their approach.

“For us getting our message across is the most important thing. Our message must receive all attention” says Mary-Anne Smeets of the BBTK union.

Where and when union activists will picket stores is unclear and will change from day to day. The protest is likely to result in the closure of several stores.