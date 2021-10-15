King honours Angela Merkel at Laken Castle

The German Chancellor was in Brussels on Friday. Although she has been here countless times before for EU summits, Friday’s visit was a little bit special for soon-to-be ex-Chancellor Markel. The person that for the past 16-years has been the most powerful woman in Europe was awarded the Grand Cross in the Order of Leopold by King Filip. This is the highest civilian honour that can be awarded by the Belgian state. In his speech at the ceremony King Filip spoke of the long friendship between Belgium and Germany.