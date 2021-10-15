Number of coronavirus infections continues to increase

During the week from 5 to 11 October an average of 2,277 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 19% on the 7-day average for the previous week and is a continuation of a trend set during the past few days.

During the week from 5 to 11 October an average of 45,000 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is up only slightly on the previous week.

Of those tested 5.3% tested positive. This is above the 5% threshold above which the WHO considers an epidemic to be giving cause for concern. Meanwhile, the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.06. This means that every 100 people with virus infect an average of 106 others. R0 for coronavirus in Belgium has been around 1 for some time now.

During the week from 8 to 14 October an average of 60 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is 5% up on the average for the previous week. There are currently 790 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals (+8%), of whom 192 are on ICUs (-2%).

There has also been a rise in the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths. During the week from 5 to 11 October an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 47% on the average for the previous week.