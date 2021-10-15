Off-shore wind energy production capacity to be increased by more than 160%

Currently, the first offshore wind energy production zone in Belgium’s sector of the North Sea produces 2.2 gigawatts of electricity. The zone is now fully built, and further offshore wind turbine construction will take place in a second zone, the Princess Elisabeth Zone.

Initially, the plan was that an additional 2 gigawatts of electricity would be produced there. However, the Federal Minister with responsibility for the North Sea Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) now says that once fully operational the combined electricity production capacity of the Princess Elisabeth Zone will be 3.5 gigawatts. This means that Belgium will have a total offshore wind energy capacity of 5.8 gigawatts, more than two and a half what the currently the case.

The scale of the expansion in capacity has been made possible by new technology. In addition to the new wind turbines an offshore energy island will be constructed in the middle of the area of sea where the turbines will be built. This will ensure that the Belgian turbines can be linked up with wind energy production facilities in other European countries, for example Denmark. The island is planned to be ready by mid-2026.

The wind turbines should be all producing electricity sometime in 2027. Then 30% of our country’s electricity needs will be met by wind power. Currently this is around 10%.