Scope of Covid Safe Ticket extended in Brussels from today
From today the range of activities for which you will be required to provide a Covid Safe Ticket (sometimes referred to as a “Corona Pass”) has been extended in the Brussels Capital Region. Those of you that wish to go for a drink in a bar or café or go for a meal in a restaurant will be required to provide proof of vaccination, a recent negative coronavirus test result or proof that you have recovered from coronavirus during the past 6 months.
The Covid Safe Ticket can either be downloaded onto a smartphone, printed off from the myhealthviewer.be website or be requested in printed for from the regional authority responsible for health.
A month ago, the Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of the federal, regional and language community governments decided that a host of measures that were in force to curb the spread of coronavirus could be shelved from 1 October.
However, where necessary the regional authorities could opt to retain all or some of the measures or if they felt it was appropriate decide to expand the scope of the Covid Safe Ticket. While Flanders decided to unconditionally relax the measures, Brussels and Wallonia were more cautious. In Wallonia the vaccination rate is lower than in Flanders and in Brussels it is much lower still.
Both Brussels and Wallonia decided to expand the range of activities for which a Covid Safe Ticket would be required. In Brussels the measure comes into force from today (15 October) in Wallonia identical measures will come into force from the start of next month.
Where and when?
In the whole country (including Flanders) a Covid Safe Ticket is required in order to participate in indoor events with more than 500 participants and outdoor events at which more than 750 people are present.
While Flanders decided not to extend the scope of the Covid Safe Ticket beyond this, from 1 October it has been mandatory in the Brussels-Capital Region for indoor events with more than 50 participants, outdoor events with more than 200 participants and in discotheques.
From today the range of activities for which a Covid Safe Ticket is required in Brussels has been extended to cover:
· visits to bars cafés and restaurants (excluding terraces and beer gardens),
· sport clubs and fitness clubs,
· trade fairs and congresses,
· cultural centres and other places where recreational events or parties are held,
· hospitals and care homes (visitors only).
At all of the above-mentioned place only visitors are required to provide a Covid Safe Ticket. Those that work at any of the aforementioned places are not required to do so.
The measures that come into force in the Brussels-Capital Region from today will come into force in Wallonia from Monday 1 November.