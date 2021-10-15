Scope of Covid Safe Ticket extended in Brussels from today

The Covid Safe Ticket can either be downloaded onto a smartphone, printed off from the myhealthviewer.be website or be requested in printed for from the regional authority responsible for health.

A month ago, the Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of the federal, regional and language community governments decided that a host of measures that were in force to curb the spread of coronavirus could be shelved from 1 October.

However, where necessary the regional authorities could opt to retain all or some of the measures or if they felt it was appropriate decide to expand the scope of the Covid Safe Ticket. While Flanders decided to unconditionally relax the measures, Brussels and Wallonia were more cautious. In Wallonia the vaccination rate is lower than in Flanders and in Brussels it is much lower still.

Both Brussels and Wallonia decided to expand the range of activities for which a Covid Safe Ticket would be required. In Brussels the measure comes into force from today (15 October) in Wallonia identical measures will come into force from the start of next month.