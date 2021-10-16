Corona latest: new cases top 2,400 a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 12 October, 2,438 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 28% on the week. On 12 October 3,405 people tested positive for coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic 1,279,869 people have tested positive for the virus.

In the week to 15 October on average 60 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 5% on the week.

824 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 14% on the week. 190 are in intensive care.

In the week to 12 October on average 11 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 28% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,747 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 45,800 tests are carried out each day in the week to 12 October. The figure is up 4% on the week. 5.6% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.06. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 106 others and the epidemic is widening.